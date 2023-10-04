Uphold the rule of law, NGOCHR tells Police

The NGO Coalition on Human Rights (NGOCHR) is calling on the Fiji Police Force to uphold the rule of law and protect citizens’ human rights.

While strongly condemning acts of brutality by Police officers on people that they are supposed to protect, the NGOCHR in a statement said every year, Fiji faces serious cases of human rights violations where those who are mandated to enforce the law, end up using excessive force on citizens.

According to the statistics released by the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions, 225 Police officers were charged with serious crime offences for the period 2019 to 2022.

“This number is alarming,” the Coalition said.

“On 21 September 2023, a video that shows what appears to be a violent arrest made by members of the Fiji Police Force surfaced online. In the video, two police officers were seen stomping on a man while he was already held to the ground by 2 other Police officers.”

“This is totally unacceptable in any democracy.”

“The alleged extreme use of force used in the arrest is a gross violation of human rights.”

“Another concerning case was that of Apenisa Buliyawa, which was reported in the media on September 2023. It was alleged that he was assaulted by three Police Officers at the Lautoka Market Police Post.”

“After the alleged assault, Buliyawa’s plea for medical treatment was refused and he was left near a mall. He was later admitted at the Lautoka hospital and it was reported that he suffered a cracked rib and a decreased lung size.”

“How many more law enforcers will be allowed to get away with abusing the law at the expense of someone’s life, dignity and physical integrity?

“The rights of all people must be upheld regardless of who they are. The NGOCHR is appalled at the unchanged mindset of the Force despite numerous outcries by the NGOCHR, the public and international bodies in the past.”

“Article 5 of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights ensures that everyone has the right to be free from torture, cruelty and degrading treatment or punishment. Apart from this, Fiji has ratified and is a signatory to the Convention Against Torture and Other Cruel, Inhumane or Degrading Treatment or Punishment.”

“This means that any form of torture, inhumane or degrading treatment perpetrated on anyone contradicts our treaty obligations.”

The Coalition says this latest viral video is yet another display of the lack of commitment by the Fiji Police Force in upholding and respecting the human rights of all Fijians and the Police and law enforcement agencies should respect human rights while advancing the objective of the law. Only then will they contribute to building a credible institution that upholds professionalism, ethics, non-discrimination and the rule of law.

“Surely, the Police Force inducts its officers with adequate training on how to police using tact and not violating the basic human rights of every person. No one is above the law; the role of the Police is to effectively enforce the law and not abuse it.”

The NGOCHR is also concerned with the leadership commending the manner of the arrest and minimising the alleged extreme force used.

“This sends a dangerous message that the Police have the right to use unlawful force on a person of interest.”

The NGOCHR is reminding the Minister for Defence and National Security, Pio Tikoduadua, Acting Police Commissioner, Juki Fong Chew and the Fiji Police Force that section 11 of the Constitution of Fiji, Bill of Rights, protects Fiji Citizens from disproportionate severe treatment, torture, cruelty and degrading treatment or punishment- a right that is afforded to all citizens.

The Coalition also urges an open and transparent process in the investigation of these alleged unacceptable and shameful incidents.