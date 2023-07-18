Valevou cleared to feature for Delta Tigers

Clinical finisher Epeli Valevou has been cleared to feature for Rewa for the remainder of this season.

A product of Rewa’s development programme, the son of former Rewa and Suva marksman Sakeo Valevou, reunites with the Delta Tigers after spending two seasons with Tailevu Naitasiri.

His move in the mid-season window was put on dispute but Fiji Football Association granted the green light late last week, making him eligible for selection in Round 13 clash against Navua this Sunday.

Captain Setareki Hughes will also return this weekend after serving a one match suspension.

The Southern derby at Ratu Cakobau Park will kick off at 3pm.