Vanuatu cancels Kim’s passport

The Vanuatu Government has cancelled the passport issued to Grace Road senior-director Daniel Kim, after being issued to Kim by the Department of Immigration (Vanuatu) last month.

In a statement, the Vanuatu Department of Immigration believes that Kim obtained his passport by means of a wilfully false or misleading statement.

The Vanuatu Immigration Department said Kim’s passport was issued 27 October 2023 and will expire in 2033.

Prior to this, a warrant of arrest was issued against Kim by the Korean National Police and the Interpol Red Notices.

The Interpol Red Notice issued against Kim was published on the 31st July 2018.

According to the Vanuatu Passport Office, they were not made aware of Kim’s situation before his passport was issued, which what they say would have led them to refuse to issue his passport.

The Vanuatu Government said that Kim is now required to surrender his Vanuatu passport to the Vanuatu Immigration Department.

Meanwhile, the senior-director remains in the custody of the Department of Immigration, after being declared a prohibited immigrant-Making his presence in Fiji unlawful after the South Korean Government nullified his passport.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
