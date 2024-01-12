Vanuatu women withdrawn from Coral Coast 7s

The Vanuatu national women’s team has been withdrawn from the 2024 McDonald’s Coral Coast Sevens after being unable to make a trip to Fiji next week.

This has forced the tournament organisers to make a late change.

Freshet Navy women’s team has been given the nod to join the tournament as a late entrant and will now compete for the Na Iri trophy and $15,000 prize money.

They will battle against Manly Mermaids, Ezers and Lilian Amazons in Pool C.

Pool A has Matakesi (NZ shadow team), Seahawks, Ba Originals and Vatu Talei while Pool B has Mount Masada (Fijiana shadow team), Fire, Pacific Nomads and Western Drifters.

The Coral Coast 7s will be played from 18-20 January at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka.