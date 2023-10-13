Friday, October 13, 2023
Veteran Codro ruled out of IDC semis

Veteran utility Meli Codro will miss Suva’s Inter District Championship (IDC) semifinal clash against Lautoka tomorrow.

Codro copped a second yellow card of the tournament in the team’s 3-1 win over Nadi yesterday which automatically rules him out of the semifinals.

His absence will make way for Fiji Futsal captain Filipe Baravilala to start at left-back in the big clash against Lautoka.

Newline Chemical/Chandra Enterprises Suva will face Tiger’s Restaurant Lautoka in the second semifinal at 5pm.

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
