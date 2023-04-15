Vunivalu scores in Moana win

A first half try to Suliasi Vunivalu helped his side to a 40-28 win over Moana Pasifika during a historic first ever Super Rugby Pacific clash in Samoa yesterday.

The Reds fought hard throughout the contest, but eventually secured a bonus point win.

Six tries from the Reds through Vunivalu, Fraser McReight, Harry Wilson, Lawson Creighton and a double from Matt Faessler was enough to see them get the job done.

Creighton also added five crucial conversions.

The homeside were not without their moments and struck back with tries of their own with a brace to Miracle Fai’ilagi, Danny Toala, Luteru Tolai with Lincoin McClutchie and D’Angelo Leuila adding two conversions each.

The Reds led at the break 28-14.