Saturday, November 25, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

WAF bill payment now available on mobile app

The Water Authority of Fiji has partnered with Sole Fintech for online bill payment services via the Sole mobile application.

The Sole App is a financial budgeting tool that helps customers prudently manage their finances and ensures that the basic expenses of a family like paying utilities are done on time.

The App is the gateway for them to pay their utility bills, purchase goods and services, transfer funds anywhere in Fiji and receive inward remittances from Fijians living
overseas.

WAF chief executive, Dr Amit Chanan said that the “Sole app is a fast and easy method for customers to pay their water bills, especially for those in rural areas and remote islands where the internet is accessible. They do not have to travel to WAF offices to pay bills.”

“When a water bill is paid by a customer, WAF will receive an automatic email confirmation of the water bill by that customer and simultaneously the customer will receive an email receipt of the bill payment confirmation. This is instant and avoid all paper receipts or paid text messages.”

“WAF welcomes new payment channels for our customers to have freedom of choice in paying their water bills on a timely basis.”

He said multiple payment channels offering ease of payment to customers is expected to help WAF reduce the current significant debt, and is aligned with the strategic goal of debt reduction and improve the financial position of the Authority.

Sole Fintech founder Semi Tukana said that Sole Ltd is very grateful to WAF for including Sole as another payment channel for WAF customers.

He added that technology and payment channels are evolving and developing rapidly to bring about efficiency and cost-effectiveness. As such this should be passed down to customers to reduce the time taken to travel to pay the water bills especially those in remote rural places.

Sole is a Fijian financial technology (Fintech) business partnered with the Australian and New Zealand government-supported Market Development Facility (MDF) to make digital financial services more accessible in the Pacific region through its locally developed Sole app.

WAF and Sole Fintech forge a vision for a thriving, inclusive, digitally empowered society, pioneering simplicity, reliability, security, and instantaneous financial transactions.

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

News

Formulation of National Development...

The Ministry of Finance, Strategic Planning, National Development, ...
Football

USA All Stars book spot in semis

The USA All Stars are the first team to book their spot in the semi...
Football

Rewa bows out of Pacific Cup

Rewa has officially bowed out of the 2023 Pacific Community Cup aft...
News

Specialists arrive for free heart s...

A 20-member team of surgeons, doctors and specialists are here from...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Formulation of National Developm...

News
The Minist...

USA All Stars book spot in semis...

Football
The USA Al...

Rewa bows out of Pacific Cup

Football
Rewa has o...

Specialists arrive for free hear...

News
A 20-membe...

Team Fiji moves to 7th spot in P...

2023 Pacific Games
Team Fiji ...

Manukau upsets Suva, opens up Gr...

Football
The Manuka...

Popular News

Significant change to 2024 Parli...

News
The 2024 s...

USA All Stars book spot in semis...

Football
The USA Al...

Team Fiji moves to 7th spot in P...

2023 Pacific Games
Team Fiji ...

Witnesses absent as Kumar’...

News
Three-key ...

Krishna heads back to India

Football
Fiji’s lon...

Man dies in Newtown fire: Police...

News
A 58-year-...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
News

Formulation of National Development Plan begins