WAF bill payment now available on mobile app

The Water Authority of Fiji has partnered with Sole Fintech for online bill payment services via the Sole mobile application.

The Sole App is a financial budgeting tool that helps customers prudently manage their finances and ensures that the basic expenses of a family like paying utilities are done on time.

The App is the gateway for them to pay their utility bills, purchase goods and services, transfer funds anywhere in Fiji and receive inward remittances from Fijians living

overseas.

WAF chief executive, Dr Amit Chanan said that the “Sole app is a fast and easy method for customers to pay their water bills, especially for those in rural areas and remote islands where the internet is accessible. They do not have to travel to WAF offices to pay bills.”

“When a water bill is paid by a customer, WAF will receive an automatic email confirmation of the water bill by that customer and simultaneously the customer will receive an email receipt of the bill payment confirmation. This is instant and avoid all paper receipts or paid text messages.”

“WAF welcomes new payment channels for our customers to have freedom of choice in paying their water bills on a timely basis.”

He said multiple payment channels offering ease of payment to customers is expected to help WAF reduce the current significant debt, and is aligned with the strategic goal of debt reduction and improve the financial position of the Authority.

Sole Fintech founder Semi Tukana said that Sole Ltd is very grateful to WAF for including Sole as another payment channel for WAF customers.

He added that technology and payment channels are evolving and developing rapidly to bring about efficiency and cost-effectiveness. As such this should be passed down to customers to reduce the time taken to travel to pay the water bills especially those in remote rural places.

Sole is a Fijian financial technology (Fintech) business partnered with the Australian and New Zealand government-supported Market Development Facility (MDF) to make digital financial services more accessible in the Pacific region through its locally developed Sole app.

WAF and Sole Fintech forge a vision for a thriving, inclusive, digitally empowered society, pioneering simplicity, reliability, security, and instantaneous financial transactions.