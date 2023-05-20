Wallaroos claim Fijiana scalp in Sydney

An error ridden game saw the Wallaroos beat the Vodafone Fijiana XVs 22-5 in their one-off International Test at the Allianz Stadium in Sydney on Saturday.

Numerous handling errors throughout the 80 minutes was the letdown for the Fijians against a much more composed home team.

After an early exchange, the Wallaroos struck first in the sixth minute with inside second Cecilia Smith finishing off a strong race to the corner for the first try of the match which she failed to convert from out-wide.

The hosts struck again in the 19th minute after the Fijiana lost the ball in contact and quick recycle to the edge had openside winger Maya Stewart cross for their second try.

Flyhalf Carys Dallinger pushed the ball too wide, missing the conversion.

The Fijiana looked to have trouble in holding the pill, with numerous balls lost in the ruck as well as ripped away by the Aussie defence in contact.

The Fijiana had one last ditch effort but lost the ball due to a technicality in the ruck.

The Wallaroos cleared the ball to touch to lead 10-0 at the breather.

The green and gold continued where they left off, with a third try with 46 minutes gone, after prop Eva Karpani held the ball long enough to delay defenders and put Stwwart in for her second in the match with Dallinger able to convert.

The Fijiana had a scoring chance after multiple penalities and off a quick tap they were able to go over, but were held up for a goal line dropout with 57 minutes gone.

The visitors managed to get into the game via a racing play via a tap and go from midfield.

Few phases on the Wallaroos five metre had reserve hooker Bitila Tawake with just enough leg drive to crash over in the 61st minute with the conversion from fullback Luisa Tisolo unsuccessful.

Any fight back from the Fijians was ended when the Wallaroos extended their lead once more after an ensuing penalty against the Fijiana saw blindside winger Ivania Wong receive a quick tap to race through to score with Dallinger missing her second conversion of the match.

The Aussies held on to till the final whistle to claim their first win of the season.

Wallaroos line-up: Bree-Anna Cheatham, Adiana Talakai, Eva Karpani, Michaela Leonard, Annabelle Codey, Ashley Marsters, Shannon Parry (c), Grace Hamilton, Layne Morgan, Carys Dallinger, Ivania Wong, Cecilia Smith, Georgina Friedrichs, Maya Stewart, Faitala Moleka.

Reserves: Tania Naden, Emily Robinson, Bridie O’Gorman, Sera Naiqama, Tabua Tuinakauvadra, Jasmin Huriwai, Siokapesi Palu, Alana Eilisaia.

Fijiana XV line-up: Iris Verebalavu, Litia Marama, Siteri Rasolea, Doreen Narokete, Karalaini Naisewa, Sulita Waisega, Sereima Leweniqila (c), Evivi Senikarivi, Jennifer Ravutia, Raijeli Laqeretabua, Merewai Cumu, Vani Arei, Rosi Lomani, Luisa Tisolo.

Reserves: Keleni Marawa, Bitila Tawake, Ana Korovata, Jade Coates, Asinate Serevi, Setaita Railjumu, Wainikiti Vosadrau, Adita Milinia.