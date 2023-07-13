Water Resource Tax will increase revenue collection: PM

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka has revealed that revenue measures in the National Budget for the water bottling industry (Water Resource Tax) will mean that Fiji Water will pay more in taxes to the Fiji Revenue and Customs Service.

In a statement, Rabuka said Fiji Water Company is not exempted from paying taxes in Fiji under the 2023/2024 Budget revenue measures.

Rabuka said the seven-year concession on corporate tax for the bottled water industry is to encourage new players who wish to enter the industry (Tailevu, Ra, Ba) and existing operators who wish to expand operations.

“It is unfortunate that certain politicians are manipulating information for political gain. It is important that people should check their facts before making wild allegations.”

“The tax arrangements for the water bottling industry clearly states the intent that Government will carry out a ‘review of the current water legislation to revitalise the bottled water industry’.”

The Prime Minister highlighted that since opening the bottling plant in Yaqara in 1996, he has always been interested in their success as they bring great benefits to Fiji, and continue to do for the communities of Ra, the workers, and the country as a whole.

Rabuka said a number of investors came to my office expressing their interest in entering the bottled water industry in Fiji – including in Tailevu, Ra and Ba.

“In their discussions with officials at the Prime Minister’s Office, these investors stated that Fiji needed a transparent, fair and equitable tax regime rather than one that penalized some and favoured other investors.”

Rabuka said earlier this year, he had the opportunity to meet the owners of Fiji Water and other investors.

“I always take the opportunity to meet foreign investors and Fiji citizens who are interested in investing in Fiji.”

He added the discussion with the owners of Fiji Water centered around improving logistic arrangements for transportation of their product to Lautoka wharf, options for renewable energy given the factory is not connected to the EFL grid, possible investment in other key sectors where they have a comparative advantage, and a transparent and fair tax system for the water bottling industry.