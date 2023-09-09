We did nothing wrong, says Grace Road’s Kim

Grace Roads Group Fiji senior director Daniel Kim says it has been a very challenging time for the company, which they will have to navigate through carefully.

Speaking to the media prior to his arrest, Kim said that he wants justice – as he is a honest businessman, hard-working, and diligent Christian who believes in God.

Kim said the two that were deported were members of the Grace Road family, who are farmers, who did nothing wrong and questioned the Government’s intention for deporting the duo without notice.

“What the Government did is illegal, and we will challenge these unwarranted decisions till the end.”

Kim confirmed that there is a pending matter in Court with the State – He said that he could not comment on the matter, as it is before the Court.

He said he has to be cautious, more so for the safety and welfare of family members.

However, he said that he is angry with the actions of the Fiji Police Force and the Department of Immigration.

Kim questioned whether they did something wrong? Did we not pay our taxes? Did we bribe the former government or the current government? Did we say something wrong?

“Nothing. We did nothing wrong,” Kim added.

However, the Department of Immigration have confirmed that Kim is under their custody.

Kim was brought in yesterday by the Police and officers with the Immigration Department.