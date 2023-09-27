Wednesday, September 27, 2023
We have a large target to collect: Naiyaga

Acting Fiji Revenue and Customs Service (FRCS) chief executive Malakai Naiyaga says they are tracking well in terms of collection for the first quarter of the 2023-2024 financial year.

In a media conference, Naiyaga said there are expectations from the Government and they have a large target to collect.

Naiyaga said it is only the second month and collections are on track.

FRCS collective net revenue of $2.3 billion exceeded forecast by $33 million in the last financial year while total revenue collection also surpassed the 2021-2022 fiscal year by $592.7 million.

“The revenue achievement mirrors the earlier-than-anticipated overall economic recovery, underpinned by the consistently strong performance in sectors like services, wholesale, retail trade and manufacturing,” he added.

Naiyaga said support will be provided to taxpayers to assist with tax filing and payment in addition to conducting various awareness and stakeholders forum.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
