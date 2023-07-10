Monday, July 10, 2023
We played to our strength, says Rawaqa

Fiji Under 20 Head Coach Ifereimi Rawaqa says they were able to finally play to their strength in the 41-26 win over Italy in the World Rugby Under 20 World Championship clash on Sunday.

Rawaqa said to be able to come out on top in a crucial placing match was important.

“We have played our game today and we are very pleased with that,” Rawaqa said.

“Everyone was very confident.”

“We said in our prep in the week that we needed a win today and we got it.”

“We won more than we did in our pool games but we failed to turn it into more points and at times our discipline let us down.”

“We need to stay tight and stay in the game for the whole 80 minutes. We can’t afford to drift in and out in this tournament.”

“It’s something that we have talked about and that we have worked on.”

Rawaqa said disrupting Italy’s strong set pieces was a focus going into that match.

“We wanted to stop their maul so we competed at their lineouts on their throw.”

“We knew we needed to get more possession than them in the set piece which is where they are strong.”

“But at times our discipline let us down and that allowed them to capitalise on our mistakes,” he added.

Noa Biudole
Noa Biudole
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
