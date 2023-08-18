Friday, August 18, 2023
Winger Valemei dots in Cowboys’ defeat

Fijian winger Semi Valemei will feature in the New South Wales Cup. Photo Courtesy: The Canberra Times

Exciting Fiji Bati winger Semi Valemei scored a try for the North Queensland Cowboys in their 32-12 defeat to the Cronulla Sharks in Round 25 of NRL on Thursday.

After trading sets in the opening 13 minutes of the match, the Cowboys capitalised on a Sharks no-try, marching the ball downfield before Scott Drinkwater sliced through Sharks defenders and scored the opening try which he also converted.

Five minutes later, the Sharks hit back when Hynes and Connor Tracey combined superbly out the back to set up Ronaldo Mulitalo flying over on the left edge.

Nicholas Hynes converted to lock the scores at 6-6.

Chad Townsend stamped his authority in the match, busting the Sharks wide open and delivering a superb pass to Valemei who burrowed his way over to put the Cowboys’ back in front as Drinkwater converted.

Minutes before the break, Thomas Hazelton and Royce Hunt crossed a try each and Hynes converted to give the Sharks an impressive 18-12 lead at the break.

The Sharks continued to dominate in the second spell with two more converted tries from Wade Graham and Hynes while he also booted a penalty to seal the win.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
