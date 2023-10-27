Saturday, October 28, 2023
Woman dies after bus hit in Suva City

A 23-year-old woman lost her life after she was bumped by a bus while crossing along Stinson Parade in Suva City yesterday afternoon.

The bus was driven by a 21-year-old man.

She was rushed to the Colonial War Memorial Hospital where she was unfortunately pronounced dead on arrival.

The driver remains in custody as investigation continues.

In another serious accident involving a pedestrian, a 13-year-old student sustained injuries after she was allegedly bumped by a vehicle driven by a 59-year-old man along Toga Road in Nausori.

The victim was allegedly crossing from behind a parked bus when the incident occurred.

She was rushed to the Nausori Health Centre where she remains admitted.

Along Marine Drive in Lami yesterday morning, a 37-year-old man lost control of the vehicle he was driving causing it to veer onto the opposite lane where it collided with an oncoming vehicle.

The 29-year-old driver of the oncoming vehicle sustained injuries and is admitted at the CWM Hospital.

The Fiji Police Force is again urging everyone to be alert and vigilant when it comes to road safety.

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
Rugby

5 youngsters promoted to main Drua squad