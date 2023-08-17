Yato back at training with Clermont

Hard running, abrasive Flying Fijians loose forward Peceli Yato has returned to training with ASM Clermont this week.

The Narewa, Nadroga native finally hit the paddock this week since walking out of the Flying Fijians camp last month.

While Yato is not in the Flying Fijians RWC squad, Head Coach Simon Raiwalui maintains that Yato remains on standby.

Yato is expected to return to action for the Top 14 side this weekend against Oyonnax.

Oyonnax hosts Clermont at Stade Charles Mathon on Sunday at 4.10am.