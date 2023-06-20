Young Kulas have potential: Krishna

Digicel Bula Boys captain and Fiji’s lone professional footballer, Roy Krishna believes there is a lot of potential in the Young Kulas.

Krishna said after watching the girls during their curtain-raiser ahead of the Digicel Fiji FACT grand finale, he was pleased with what he saw and expects more.

“There is definitely a lot of potential and character which is good to see,” Krishna said.

Krishna said it is not easy to be selected to represent the nation, and the girls should count themselves lucky having been chosen as the best to represent Fiji at the Oceania Football Confederation Under-19 World Championships.

“I’ve played, and I know the privilege to play for your country.”

“There will be a lot of competition especially playing New Zealand in their first game as well as pressure.”

Krishna urged the players not to dwell on factors that will add to the pressure on game day and just play their game.

“Pressure is a privilege as well when we represent your country and family and it will also give the girls a lot of motivation.”