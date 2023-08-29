Youngster eager to help Navua win BOG

Former Solomon Islands U20 striker Jackson Wale is aiming to win his first tournament in Fiji by helping Navua clinch the 2023 Rooster Chicken/Scoops Ice cream Battle of the Giants title in Suva next month.

The 22-year-old from Honiara city who joined the southerners this season told FijiLive he has overcome an ankle injury sustained during group stage matches in Nadi and is raring to go.

“I am very excited to play here and getting game time with Navua in the BOG helped me to showcase my talent. It was a great opportunity and I really enjoyed my first tournament.”

“I am happy that we are in the semifinals and I have fully recovered from injury and looking forward to the next game.”

The former Waneagu FC United attacker said he did not face any difficulty in adjusting to Fijian style of football as it is similar to how they play back in the Solomon Islands but the only difference is that Fijian players often play long balls and make deep crosses while in his homeland they opt for short passes and keeping possession for longer periods.

Wale said having fellow countryman in the former of Jared Rongosulia also helped him to lift his game.

“Jared is a very good support player. He always talks to me and gives me encouragement and hope before every game. It’s good to have a fellow brother in the team and the rest of the team players are also like my family as they all look after me and support me in every way both on and off the field.”

Wale and the Southern Forest sponsored Navua will feature in the second semifinal on 16 September at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva against the winner of Group B which is yet to be decided.