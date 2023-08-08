Accident lands 7-yr-old in hospital

A 7-year-old boy is admitted at the Colonial War Memorial Hospital in Suva after he was bumped by a vehicle near the Muanivatu Settlement in Vatuwaqa yesterday.

Director Traffic, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Mitieli Divuana said the unfortunate accident serves as a reminder to parents and guardians about the importance of supervision.

SSP Divuana said the victim was crossing the road when he was allegedly bumped by a vehicle driven by a 36-year-old man.

He was rushed to the Raiwaqa Health Centre and later transferred to CWM.

SSP Divuana says the element of negligence will also be investigated, as a 7-year-old should never have been allowed to cross the road by himself and they are pleading with parents and guardians, to prioritize the safety of their children when it comes to road safety.