Ali confident ahead of CVC

Interim Ba Football Association President, Azam Ali has expressed confidence in retaining their players despite the open transfer window and has announced their training schedule for the upcoming Champion vs Champion (CVC).

In an Interview with FijiLive, Ali said Mohammad Ashif Khan will continue to lead the team in the CVC this month.

“We will start our training from the 10th of January,” “We will still use the same set of boys, and we are confident that our boys will stay with us. Most of them are contracted, and we have been talking to them,” said Ali.

The CVC tournament holds significant importance for the Men in Black. Ali acknowledges the strength of their competitors, saying, “Lautoka is a very good side with a lot of experience. We will prepare ourselves well, not only for CVC but for the whole season. CVC gives us an opportunity to train and learn in the preseason.”

Discussing potential new additions to the team, Ali mentioned, “We might consider getting new players, but it all depends on the interest shown by the players. Maybe we will consider Ba boys who are playing for other districts, if they want to come back, we will surely consider, but it all depends on their interest.”

Ali also expressed gratitude to their sponsor, Rooster Chicken, for their support in the CVC tournament.