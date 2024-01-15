All witnesses were intoxicated, court hears

The High Court in Suva was today informed that all witnesses in a murder case were intoxicated for four days leading up to the day when the incident occurred.

Appearing for murder suspect Inoke Qaloloma, lawyer Susan Serukai told the Court that further investigation into the incident was needed as all witnesses who gave their statements were intoxicated.

Serukai also told the Court that his client was denied family visitation during the time he was held for caution interview.

She informed the court that they hadn’t received any copies of the caution interview from the Prosecutions office, nor had they received the post-mortem report of the victim.

Serukai also filed a bail application.

Qaloloma, 25, is alleged to have been responsible for the death of a man found motionless on the road along Vugalei Cemetery in Lami on Christmas Eve.

He is charged with one count of murder.

Judge Justice Pita Bulamainaivalu has granted the defence counsel to file their disclosures and the matter has been adjourned to 29 January.