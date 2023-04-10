Alleged murder suspects remanded

Two men who are alleged to have murdered a 26-year-old man outside a nightclub in Suva have been remanded by the Magistrates Court in Suva.

Eroni Leone and Tevita Racule appeared before Magistrate Seini Puamau in a special court sitting today.

Leone and Racule, on March 26, 2023 are alleged to have assaulted Alipate Baleilakeba Tuivaga, causing his death.

Both the accused are represented by Suva lawyer Sitiveni Rakanikoda.

Magistrate Puamau transferred the case to the High Court, contrary to Section 237 of the Crime Act of 2009.

She told both the accused, that if they wanted to contest that they were not at the scene of the crime on that particular day, they should notify the court.

Puamau also told the duo, that bail applications are to be made in the High Court.

Police Prosecutor, Walter Taito told the court, that the first phase of disclosures has been served to both the accused.

The matter has been adjourned to 24 April and will called in the High Court.