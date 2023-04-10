Monday, April 10, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Alleged murder suspects remanded

Two men who are alleged to have murdered a 26-year-old man outside a nightclub in Suva have been remanded by the Magistrates Court in Suva.

Eroni Leone and Tevita Racule appeared before Magistrate Seini Puamau in a special court sitting today.

Leone and Racule, on March 26, 2023 are alleged to have assaulted Alipate Baleilakeba Tuivaga, causing his death.

Both the accused are represented by Suva lawyer Sitiveni Rakanikoda.

Magistrate Puamau transferred the case to the High Court, contrary to Section 237 of the Crime Act of 2009.

She told both the accused, that if they wanted to contest that they were not at the scene of the crime on that particular day, they should notify the court.

Puamau also told the duo, that bail applications are to be made in the High Court.

Police Prosecutor, Walter Taito told the court, that the first phase of disclosures has been served to both the accused.

The matter has been adjourned to 24 April and will called in the High Court.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

Football

Tuva in Sanatan final after 31 year...

Tuva from Sigatoka has progressed to the grand final of the 61st Sa...
Sports

Nadi and Rifle Range to clash in fi...

The grand final of the 2023 Sangam Inter District Championship (IDC...
News

Tavua accident lands woman in hospi...

A 28-year-old woman is admitted at the Tavua Hospital after the veh...
Sports

No overseas teams in Sangam semis

No overseas based teams have reached the Super Premier semifinals o...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Tuva in Sanatan final after 31 y...

Football
Tuva from ...

Nadi and Rifle Range to clash in...

Sports
The grand ...

Tavua accident lands woman in ho...

News
A 28-year-...

No overseas teams in Sangam semi...

Sports
No oversea...

Talacolo wins Impact Player awar...

Rugby
Fiji 7s vi...

Fiji remains third in Series sta...

Sports
The Fiji 7...

Popular News

Trio to lead Fiji U15 in New Zea...

Football
Three play...

Byrne commends Lomani stand down...

Rugby
Swire Ship...

FRCS records a $2.8b revenue in ...

Fiji Parliament
The Fiji R...

$12m in Fiji Sun ads from 2014-2...

Fiji Parliament
Government...

Dry spell affects water supply i...

News
The Water ...

Lock Uru re-signs with Queenslan...

Rugby
Former Fij...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Football

Tuva in Sanatan final after 31 years