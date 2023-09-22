Friday, September 22, 2023
Amrit is Fiji’s envoy to Australia

People’s Alliance founding member and businessman Ajay Bhai Amrit is Fiji’s new High Commissioner to Australia.

He was commissioned at the State House in Suva today.

Whilst officiating at the event,  Fiji’s President His Excellency, Ratu Wiliame Katonivere congratulated Amrit on his diplomatic appointment and wished him well in the new role.

In thanking the Fiji Government for this important opportunity to advance the Vuvale Partnership to new heights, Amrit expressed his gratitude.

Amrit served as the President and Executive Board Member of Rotary Club of Suva since 2006 and was appointed the new chairman of the Fijian Broadcasting Corporation earlier this year.

Acting Permanent Secretary for Foreign Affairs, Mason Smith, was also in attendance at the commissioning ceremony.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
