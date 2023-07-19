Wednesday, July 19, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Armstrong-Ravula in team of the tournament

Baby Flying Fijians flyhalf Isaiah Armstrong-Ravula has been named in the World Rugby Under 20 World Championship team of the tournament.

The Fijian pivot beat out France opposite Hugo Reus and Ireland’s Sam Prendergast for the top spot.

Ravula tallied 42 points in four games for Fiji including a stellar performance against Australia and surprise win over Italy.

The 19-year-old spearheaded a successful campaign for the Fijians including a 10th place finish and relegation being avoided for the first time.

Meanwhile skipper Motikai Murray lost out to Italy captain David Odiase for the openside flanker position.

Noa Biudole
Noa Biudole
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

Rugby

New stops for revamped World 7s Ser...

There wiill be only eight stops for the Fiji and Fijiana 7s teams o...
News

Bainimarama’s comments are un...

The Fijian Media Association has strongly condemned comments made b...
Football

Singh joins Vancouver women for Fij...

US-born Young Kulas stylish midfielder Preeya Chandra Singh has joi...
News

Vanua o Noco to host SODELPA meetin...

The Vanua o Noco will host the Social Democratic Liberal Party's 22...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

New stops for revamped World 7s ...

Rugby
There wiil...

Bainimarama’s comments are...

News
The Fijian...

Singh joins Vancouver women for ...

Football
US-born Yo...

Vanua o Noco to host SODELPA mee...

News
The Vanua ...

Love Island USA heads to Fiji

News
Renowned r...

Tamanivalu eyes first RWC outing...

Rugby
Setareki T...

Popular News

Ambassador Seam ends term as EU ...

News
The Outgoi...

Government has nothing to fear: ...

News
The Fiji L...

Vanua o Noco to host SODELPA mee...

News
The Vanua ...

Sivo, RCG slapped with match sus...

NRL
Fiji Bati ...

Samabula Health Centre to underg...

News
The Samabu...

Deal with it, Rabuka tells Radro...

News
Prime Mini...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Rugby

New stops for revamped World 7s Series