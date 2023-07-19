Armstrong-Ravula in team of the tournament

Baby Flying Fijians flyhalf Isaiah Armstrong-Ravula has been named in the World Rugby Under 20 World Championship team of the tournament.

The Fijian pivot beat out France opposite Hugo Reus and Ireland’s Sam Prendergast for the top spot.

Ravula tallied 42 points in four games for Fiji including a stellar performance against Australia and surprise win over Italy.

The 19-year-old spearheaded a successful campaign for the Fijians including a 10th place finish and relegation being avoided for the first time.

Meanwhile skipper Motikai Murray lost out to Italy captain David Odiase for the openside flanker position.