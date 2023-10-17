Tuesday, October 17, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Athleticism of Fijians are incredible: Maejiirs

Photo Courtesy: Scott Davis/NRL Photos

Fiji Bulikula captain Josephine Maejiirs believes the athleticism of  Fijian girls is incredible and says she wants to bring young talent to the NRLW to assist the team build for a shot at the next World Cup.

In comparison Samoa and Tonga have much greater depth of talent to draw from the NRLW but Maejiirs wants to help change that as three nations and Cook Islands prepare to vye for places in the 2026 World Cup.

“Our goal is to get into the World Cup and be competitive,” Maejiirs told NRL.com.

“There are going to be more Pacific Test matches leading up the qualification for the World Cup so that is why I am encouraging all of these young girls to come through so that we can prepare them for these upcoming games.

“There are not many Fijian girls in the NRLW compared to Samoa and Tonga, the ratio is much higher than Fiji, but the athleticism of the Fijian girls is incredible so we will work with them to pass on our experience.”

Maejiirs, who plays for the South Sydney Rabbitohs, is involved with a company that helps young Fijian players obtain education visas for Australia.

“We help them come to Australia, we give them accommodation, help them to study and then I can work with them to get into an NRL club, like the Rabbitohs or Bulldogs.”

“That way we can grow our player base and come to the next Test match, instead of them having only played local matches in Fiji we can have them polished and ready.”

“That is my dream and I want to get these girls to come over and be exposed to the coaching level, the playing environment and professionalism.”

Among the local talent in the Bulikula squad is 21-year-old playmaker Grace Waqa, who is currently studying at the University of the South Pacific and was selected from USP Raiders.

Waqa has switched codes from rugby union and wants to play in the NRLW, alongside the likes of Cronulla’s Cassie Staples, Talei Holmes and Sereana Naitokatoka, and North Queensland’s Vitalina Naikore and Merewalesi Rokouono.

“It is such an experience to come over here and play with these girls. We are learning more from them every day,” Waqa said.

“I hope I can continue this rugby league journey and I want to play in the NRLW.” she saie.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

News

Hold reshuffle till the end of the ...

The Social Democratic Liberal Party has written to the Prime Minist...
Entertainment

Willis battles frontotemporal demen...

Retired American actor Bruce Willis is struggling with communicatio...
Rugby

Rabuka proud of Flying Fijians perf...

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka has lauded the performance of the Fi...
Rugby

Rugby truly reflects our way of lif...

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka believes that the game of rugby refl...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Hold reshuffle till the end of t...

News
The Social...

Willis battles frontotemporal de...

Entertainment
Retired Am...

Rabuka proud of Flying Fijians p...

Rugby
Prime Mini...

Rugby truly reflects our way of ...

Rugby
Prime Mini...

Vosarogo is new Attorney General...

News
Prime Mini...

Rescind Vosarogo’s appoint...

News
The Leader...

Popular News

History favours Ba in IDC final

Football
History fa...

Juveniles charged with serious s...

News
Three juve...

Fiji fights for more than just v...

Rugby
Fiji Water...

Road fatalities increase by more...

News
The Land T...

Ba wins 25th Inter District Cham...

Football
Ba claimed...

Fiji to issue sovereign blue bon...

News
Deputy Pri...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
News

Hold reshuffle till the end of the month: SODELPA