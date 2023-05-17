Auckland City beats Suva, qualifies for semis

Defending Champions and fan favorites Auckland City FC defeated Suva 3-1 in their second Group A match of the 2023 OFC Champions League in Vanuatu today to book their spot in the semifinals.

Both teams opted to start the match with the same 11 that got them earlier wins in the tournament where Suva thumped Lupe Ole Soaga 6-0 and Auckland City beat Solomon Warriors 3-1.

Early in the match, Auckland City was awarded a free kick which Adam Mitchell took but it was blasted away by Micheal Den Meher.

Minutes later, Captain Cam Howieson broke from the midfield and beat two Suva defenders but his shot landed directly into the hands of Suva and national team goalkeeper Akuila Mateisuva.

Ni-Vanuatu striker Azariah Soromon almost got the opener for Fiji in the 10th minute following through a cross from Samuela Drudru but experienced Auckland City goalkeeper Conor Tracey tapped the ball away.

Liam Gillion broke the deadlock in the 14th minute after he perfectly secured a short pass from Howieson and cut through the Fijian defence and powered into the right side of the net.

Spanish midfielder Gerard Gaririga doubled the lead for Auckland City in the 32nd minute beautifully controlling a through pass from Mario Ilich and blasting it into the net finding Mateisuva out of the goalmouth.

In the added time of halftime, match official David Yarayaraboinen flashed a yellow card to Suva’s Dave Radrigai for an intentional foul on Auckland’s Dylan Manickum.

Auckland City led 2-0 at the break.

Early in the second spell, Suva coach Babs Khan fielded veteran Meli Codro and Merrill Nand in place of Ramzan Khan and Dave Radrogai to add more depth in their flanks.

Gillion bagged his second goal in the 55th minute pulling a powerful shot on the left edge of the net which Mateisuva failed to stop.

Auckland City introduced the likes of Japanese Tong Zhou, Ryan De Vaeries, Matt Elus and Regont Murati replacing Angus Kilkolly, Nathan Lobo, Gerard Gaririga and Jordan Vale.

Suva made more changes, sending in Malakai Rakula, Bruce Hughes and Rusiate Matarerega in place of Marlon Tahioa, Ravnesh Karan Singh and Filipe Baravilala.

In the 70th minute, Ni-Vanuatu striker Alex Saniel pulled one back for Suva, brilliantly finishing off a set piece play from skipper Drudru.

Suva will face Solomon Warriors in their last group match on Saturday.

The teams:

Suva FC: Akuila Mateisuva (GK), Inoke Turagalailai, Remueru Tekiate, Ramzan Khan, Dave Radrigai, Ramzan Khan (Meli Codro), Marlon Tahioa (Malakai Rakula), Ravnesh Karan Singh (Bruce Hughes), Azariah Soromon, Samuela Drudru (C), Filipe Baravilala (Rusiate Matarerega), Alex Saniel.

Reserves: Jovilis Borisi (GK), Sanaila Waqanicakau, Bruce Hughes, Waisake Navunigasau.

Auckland City FC : Conor Tracey (GK), Mario Ilich, Adam Mitchell, Micheal Den Meher, Cam Howieson (C), Gerard Gaririga (Matt Elus), Angus Kilkolly (Tong Zhou), Dylan Manickum, Nathan Lobo (Ryan De Vaeries), Jordan Vale (Regont Murati), Liam Gillion.