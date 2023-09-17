Sunday, September 17, 2023
Ba wins inaugural Women’s BOG

Ba won the inaugural Rooster Chicken/Scoop Ice Cream Women’s Battle of the Giants in Suva today after beating arch-rivals Labasa 5-4 in the final round robin match.

Entering the match, Ba already had four points and just needed a draw while Labasa had all to play for after being held to a 2-2 draw by Rewa.

Fiji Kulas striker Cema Nasau who recently returned from trials in the USA, scored all five goals for the Women-In-Black with three of her goals coming in the first half.

Shayal Sindhika scored one goal for Labasa as they trailed by 3-1 at the break.

The Babasiga Lioness came out firing in the second spell with Jotivini Tabua grabbing two quick goals in the first ten minutes of the half.

Former Ba and national defender Aliza Hussein scored their fourth goal.

On Day 1 of the tournament, Ba defeated Rewa 3-0 and defeated Nadi 3-1 on Day 2.

Romeka Romena
