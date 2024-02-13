Bainimarama, Qiliho charged; kept in custody

Former Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama and suspended former Police Commissioner Sitiveni Qiliho have been charged with offences relating to alleged abuse of office, regarding the unlawful termination of two Police officers in 2021.

While confirming the charges, Assistant Commissioner of Police Crime, Mesake Waqa said both Bainimarama and Qiliho will be kept in custody at the Totogo Police Station and will be produced in the Magistrates Court in Suva tomorrow.

He said the pair was charged following the sanctioning of charges by the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Bainimarama has been charged with one count of Unwarranted Demands Made by a Public Official contrary to Section 355 (a) (b)(1) and (c) (2)of the Crimes Act 2009.

He is alleged to have between 21 May 2021 and 18 August 2021, whilst being employed as a public official made an unwarranted demand with menaces of a former senior Police officer to allegedly terminate the employment of other Police officers.

It is alleged that he used his official capacity as Prime Minister of the Republic of Fiji and was done with the intention of influencing the former senior official.

Qiliho has been charged with one count of Abuse of Office, contrary to Section 139 of the Crimes Act 2009, as he is alleged to have between 5 to 18 August 2021, being employed in the civil service as the Commissioner of Police reviewed the disciplinary decision made by the senior officer, and terminated the employment of a Police officer , in abuse of the authority of his office, an arbitrary act prejudicial to the rights of the officer.

He faces an additional charge of Abuse of Office, contrary to Section 139 of the Crimes Act 2009, as it is alleged that during the same period, he also reviewed the disciplinary decision of another officer and terminated his employment which was an arbitrary act prejudicial to the rights of the officer.