Saturday, July 15, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Battle of neighbours in DFPL postponed

The battle between neighbours Tailevu Naitasiri and defending champions Rewa in Round 12 of the Digicel Fiji Premier League has been postponed.

Fiji Football Association competitions manager Amitesh Pal confirmed that the match which was scheduled to take place at 3pm at Nausori’s Ratu Cakobau Park on Sunday will not be played.

Pal said the postponement follows the adverse weather condition experienced in the central division and also the unplayable ground condition in Nausori.

He added that Fiji FA will later release the details of when the match will be played.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

Rugby

Flying Fijians complete sand dune d...

The Fiji Water Flying Fijians ended their week long training at the...
Entertainment

Wrestler Cena to feature in movie ‘...

Wrestler and WWE two times tile winner John Cena will feature in th...
News

Three homes destroyed in two fire i...

Police has reported two cases of fire yesterday. The first case ...
Netball

Pearls duo for Blaze in NSW Premier...

Fiji Pearls duo Reama Verekauta and Avelina Navue will feature for ...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Flying Fijians complete sand dun...

Rugby
The Fiji W...

Wrestler Cena to feature in movi...

Entertainment
Wrestler a...

Three homes destroyed in two fir...

News
Police has...

Pearls duo for Blaze in NSW Prem...

Netball
Fiji Pearl...

New venue for Tavua vs Navua DFP...

Football
Bottom-pla...

EFL records $58.1M profit

News
Energy Fij...

Popular News

2 more charged in relation to To...

News
Two more p...

Four teams for inaugural women&#...

Football
Four teams...

Masi in for Super Rugby top hono...

Rugby
Fijian Dru...

Respect rights of migrant worker...

News
The Human ...

Vasu’s partner has served ...

News
Prime Mini...

Allowance increase confirmed for...

Rugby
Fiji Rugby...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Rugby

Flying Fijians complete sand dune drills