Battle of neighbours in DFPL postponed

The battle between neighbours Tailevu Naitasiri and defending champions Rewa in Round 12 of the Digicel Fiji Premier League has been postponed.

Fiji Football Association competitions manager Amitesh Pal confirmed that the match which was scheduled to take place at 3pm at Nausori’s Ratu Cakobau Park on Sunday will not be played.

Pal said the postponement follows the adverse weather condition experienced in the central division and also the unplayable ground condition in Nausori.

He added that Fiji FA will later release the details of when the match will be played.