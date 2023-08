The body of the 4-year-old boy who was swept away whilst trying to cross a creek with a relative in Sakoca has been found.

In a statement, Divisional Police Commander South Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Wate Vocevoce said a 28-year-old woman found the child’s body floating in the Nasinu River as she was returning from a fishing trip last night.

Officers retrieved the victim’s body, and he was conveyed to the Colonial War Memorial Hospital mortuary.

Investigations continue.