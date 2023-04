Acting Permanent Secretary for Education, Timoci Bure says that it is not mandatory for students who are spectators during the Coke Games to wear their school uniform.

He said this is an event where students should be allowed to wear their school colours and show support towards their athletes, displaying their team spirit and school pride.

Bure further emphasised that given this privilege, the students are encouraged to be good ambassadors of their schools while cheering for their athletes.