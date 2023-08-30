Cardio challenge to keep in peak condition

The Fiji Water Flying Fijians commenced with the “London to Bordeaux” Cardio Challenge on Monday which is aimed at keeping the athletes in peak physical condition as they prepare for the Rugby World Cup opener against Wales next month.

While announcing the partnership with WOWS Kids Fiji via a Zoom press conference at the Rugby house in Suva on Wednesday, Strength and Conditioning coach Nacanieli Cawanibuka said the goal is to raise funds and awareness for the Wow’s Kids program in Fiji.

“It’s a great opportunity for us as a team and also for all our players to connect back to our people and also to assist our children and their families who are battling cancer. It’s a great way to give back to those who love the team and to those who we represent.”

“The involvement of the Fiji Water Flying Fijians will bring much-needed attention to child cancer in Fiji and the devastating journey the 80+ children and their families go through.”

“The Team is asking all those who want to support the Team to show their support by giving a little to our WOWS kids fundraiser. It’s our thanks to all the support we have received from everyone in Fiji, especially the children.”

Cawanibuka highlighted that the idea emerged after their historic test match 30-22 win against England with the aim to maintain fitness, boost morale, and engage public support, all while contributing to supporting children with cancer at Wow’s Kids.

“It’s a great opportunity for us to recharge and refresh before the team marches into the base camp in Bordeaux, France to prepare for the first game of the 2023 Rugby World Cup against Wales.”

“This week we are getting into a cardio challenge where we are asking all the players and staff to accumulate a total of 30 kilometres spread across the whole week. The accumulated distance for all staff and players put together is actually the distance travelled from London to our base camp in Bordeaux.”

“To keep fans and the community engaged, the Flying Fijians will document their daily progress in the form of videos and photos. This content will be compiled and disseminated across various social media platforms, allowing the public to closely follow the team’s physical endeavors and their charitable contributions.”

“We believe that this initiative presents a win-win situation for everyone involved. It offers the Flying Fijians an opportunity to maintain their rigorous training program while also providing them with a platform to give back to the community.”

The Fiji Water Foundation has given their full support and will match everyone’s donation up to Fifty Thousand Dollars ($50,000) which means every dollar given will be doubled.