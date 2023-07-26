Chua names girls under 16 extended squad

National women’s head coach Angeline Chua has named a 46-member Digicel National Under 16 Girls’ extended squad in preparation for the OFC Under 16 Championship in Tahiti.

Chua confirmed the players were selected following a successful zonal trial that were held in Labasa, Suva and Ba last weekend.

“We had 69 players in the Northern trial, 43 in the Western and 30 in the Southern zone trials.”

“It was not easy to do the selection because there was huge interest from the girls in all the zones.”

The players will march into camp this weekend at Fiji FA Academy in Vatuwaqa for three days and from which the 30-member squad will be selected for the next camp in August.

Southern Zone: Taviata Tikoisuva, Akeneta Prasad, Steve Bonett, Shania Singh, Salanieta Vosadora, Isabel Baleinagasau, Laisa Finau, Akeneta Wakeham, Hannah Vula, Rosemary Cinavilakeba, Seruwaia Batirerega, Kasinita Taufa Tabua Seruwaia Laulaba, Emily Esposito, Rosalain Sarahphina, Taraivini Tinai.

Western Zone: Elesi Tabunase, Sisilia Tinai, Luse Ratulele Joana Louhi, Kenesi Ratu, Sereima Nauci, Chaya Krishna, Tenysha Chanel, Rayna Kumar, Losena Kaukitoga, Torika Drusiniwai, Kelera Nainima, Loata Rokodrakia, Selina Gasai, Titilia Uqeuqe, Caroline Qalivere.

Northern Zone: Nanise Dirana, Grace Lakauutu, Makareta Adasha, Litiana Verenuya, Kalesi Rokobeta, Honey Magdalene Koula, Flora Dilolou Joan Kay Shanti RaoMiriam Sorovakatini Rokovasa, Taraivini Keni Viniana Direkibulu, Adi Volitikoro, Annie May, Silo Raceva.