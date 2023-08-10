Thursday, August 10, 2023
Climate change has impacted everything: Prasad

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance, Professor Biman Prasad says the climate crisis impacts on all areas of life, livelihood and human security.

While speaking at the Forum Economic Ministers Meeting Public Seminar at the University of the South Pacific in Suva, Prof Prasad said it is doing so with fierceness not seen before.

Prof Prasad said: “We understand better how the climate crisis impacts our infrastructure. This has taken time – but we now understand this well. The maintenance costs for our roads have increased several hundred-fold because of increased and more intense rains.”

“Our critical infrastructure – from digital infrastructure to wharves and jetties to key governance service centres such as health centres, stand exposed to flooding’s and storm damage.”

He added, Fiji and the region are committed to the PIF 2050 strategy.

Other speakers at the public seminar included Cook Islands Prime Minister and Pacific Island Forum Chair Mark Brown and Executive Secretary of the Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific Armida Salsiah Alisjahana.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
