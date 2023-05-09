Tuesday, May 9, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Close nightclubs at 11pm: Methodist Church

Nightclubs should close at 11pm on Saturday nights, says Methodist Church of Fiji President, Reverend Dr Ili Vunisuwai.

Speaking to FijiLive, Rev Dr Vunisuwai said this was part of their submissions to Government on the review of the operating hours of nightclubs in special zones.

He said this is the cause of major social ills that continue to plague our nation.

“The Church has continued to advocate against nightclubs opening till 5am in the morning. This has continued to be a problem for many families around the country.

He said the Church welcomes the review by the Government.

The Government, through the Office of the Attorney-General, is currently conducting consultations around the country on the review of nightclub operating hours and the Liquor Act.

 

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

Rugby

Lomani appointed to PRP board

Flying Fijians and Swire Shipping Fijian Drua halfback Frank Lomani...
NRL

Hayne to be sentenced on Friday

Former Fiji Bati and two-time NRL player of the year Jarryd Hayne w...
Football

Nadi shifts focus to Fiji FACT

Nadi has shifted its focus to the upcoming Digicel Fiji FACT which ...
Rugby

One more job to do, says Malele

Fijian Warriors Captain Enele Malele says they still have one more ...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Lomani appointed to PRP board

Rugby
Flying Fij...

Hayne to be sentenced on Friday

NRL
Former Fij...

Nadi shifts focus to Fiji FACT

Football
Nadi has s...

One more job to do, says Malele

Rugby
Fijian War...

Young Singh follows in the foots...

Football
Roman Sing...

New Generation Party Leader resi...

News
Varinava T...

Popular News

Canes will take a cautious appro...

Rugby
Hurricanes...

Naholo braces for tough Drua cha...

Rugby
Hurricanes...

Sensational Young ready to face ...

Rugby
Queensland...

One more job to do, says Malele

Rugby
Fijian War...

Tavua – Rewa game moved to...

Football
The Digice...

FRU secures ICT boost ahead of W...

Business
Fiji Rugby...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Gallery

President Ratu Katonivere at the Church Service