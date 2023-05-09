Close nightclubs at 11pm: Methodist Church

Nightclubs should close at 11pm on Saturday nights, says Methodist Church of Fiji President, Reverend Dr Ili Vunisuwai.

Speaking to FijiLive, Rev Dr Vunisuwai said this was part of their submissions to Government on the review of the operating hours of nightclubs in special zones.

He said this is the cause of major social ills that continue to plague our nation.

“The Church has continued to advocate against nightclubs opening till 5am in the morning. This has continued to be a problem for many families around the country.

He said the Church welcomes the review by the Government.

The Government, through the Office of the Attorney-General, is currently conducting consultations around the country on the review of nightclub operating hours and the Liquor Act.