Communique on nuclear waste dumping recalled

Pacific Island Leaders has recalled the Communiqué of the 52nd Pacific Island Forum Leaders Meeting on Japan’s ongoing release of nuclear waste water into the Pacific Ocean.

This was highlighted at the PALM Ministerial Interim Meeting in Suva yesterday.

In a statement, the leaders welcomed the intensive dialogue – inter alia the importance of the South Pacific Nuclear Free Zone Treaty (Rarotonga Treaty).

Leaders concurred on maintaining the ALPS issue as a standing agenda item for PALM, supported by an ongoing dialogue process.

Japan’s Foreign Affairs Minister Kamikawa Yoko explained that the discharge has been carried out in accordance with relevant international safety standards and practices and they are committed to working closely with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

Minister Kamikawa also expressed her appreciation for the science-based discussions that Pacific Island Countries have been engaging in with Japan and the IAEA.

All Foreign Affairs Ministers present at the Interim Meeting recognised the IAEA as the authority on nuclear safety, noted the IAEA Comprehensive Report issued on 4 July 2023 and concurred on the importance of being based on scientific evidence in this matter.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
