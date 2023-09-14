Company officials concerned with treatment

Grace Road Fiji Group says it is concerned at the way company executives have been treated by the Department of Imigration officials.

The company claims that two of its senior managers, were arrested and currently in custody.

The Group’s senior director Ana Sungdo claims that the pair in custody were not on the list released by the Department of Immigration.

She then further claims that these officers held their members without any explanation.

She claims that this is a clear sign of disrupting the company operations

Meanwhile, when FijiLive approached the Minister for Immigration, Pio Tikoduadua said he will not comment on the matter.