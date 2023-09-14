Thursday, September 14, 2023
Company officials concerned with treatment

Grace Road Fiji Group says it is concerned  at the way company executives  have been treated by the Department of Imigration officials.

The company claims that  two of its senior managers, were arrested and currently in custody.

The Group’s senior director Ana Sungdo claims that the pair in custody were not on the list released by the Department of Immigration.

She then further claims that these officers held their members without any explanation.

She claims that this is a clear sign of disrupting the company operations

Meanwhile, when FijiLive approached the Minister for Immigration, Pio Tikoduadua said he will not comment on the matter.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
