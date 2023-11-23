Thursday, November 23, 2023
Couple charged for alleged criminal intimidation

A couple has being jointly charged with criminal intimidation for allegedly sending threatening emails to a senior Government official.

In a statement, Assistant Commissioner of Police – Crime (ACP) Mesake Waqa said an investigation was conducted by the Criminal Investigations Department’s Headquarters Taskforce, following the receipt of the complaint, alleging the two accused persons had during the months of August, September and October 2023, sent threatening emails to the victim with intent to cause alarm.

ACP Waqa said the 39-year-old man and his 37-year -old wife have been jointly charged with seven (7) counts of Criminal Intimidation: Contrary to Section 375(1)(b)(iii)(iv)(2) of Crimes Act 2009.

Both are expected to be produced at the Lautoka Magistrates Court today.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
