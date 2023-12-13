Culture drives Armstrong-Ravula to Fijian Drua

Despite numerous offers from other franchises, Isaiah Armstrong-Ravula says it was a drive to continue building on his culture and family that led to him joining the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua.

The 19-year-old fly-half from Moce Island in Lau who impressed at the Under-20 Rugby World Cup said he is happy with the path he is committing to.

“It was after the Under 20 Rugby World Cup, it was part of the culture, it was pretty tough, but definitely happy with the decision I made,” Armstrong-Ravula told FijiLive at the Fijian Drua base camp in Legalega, Nadi today.

The Manawatu Turbo pivot said he was ready to learn as much as he can from the more senior players in his department especially with his first Super Rugby season around the corner.

“I am definitely just connecting with the group, on and off the field, I’m still learning heaps especially with the likes of Kemu (Valetini), Caleb (Muntz) I could name the whole team, but just getting the overall experience and its cool.

Ravula added he is excited to play his first game in front of his fans back home when the season starts in Auckland, New Zealand.