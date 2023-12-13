Wednesday, December 13, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Culture drives Armstrong-Ravula to Fijian Drua

Despite numerous offers from other franchises, Isaiah Armstrong-Ravula says it was a drive to continue building on his culture and family that led to him joining the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua.

The 19-year-old fly-half from Moce Island in Lau who impressed at the Under-20 Rugby World Cup said he is happy with the path he is committing to.

“It was after the Under 20 Rugby World Cup, it was part of the culture, it was pretty tough, but definitely happy with the decision I made,” Armstrong-Ravula told FijiLive at the Fijian Drua base camp in Legalega, Nadi today.

The Manawatu Turbo pivot said he was ready to learn as much as he can from the more senior players in his department especially with his first Super Rugby season around the corner.

“I am definitely just connecting with the group, on and off the field, I’m still learning heaps especially with the likes of Kemu (Valetini), Caleb (Muntz) I could name the whole team, but just getting the overall experience and its cool.

Ravula added he is excited to play his first game in front of his fans back home when the season starts in Auckland, New Zealand.

Noa Biudole
Noa Biudole
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

Rugby

RWC boosts Nasilasila ahead of new ...

Fijian Drua lock forward Isoa Nasilasila says he has come back with...
Football

Krishna’s Odisha FC secure hi...

Fijian Captain Roy Krishna's Odisha FC secured a slender 1-0 victor...
News

Tikoduadua clarifies executive US J...

The Minister for Home Affairs Pio Tikoduadua has clarified that the...
Football

Nasinu wins Women’s Futsal Le...

Nasinu Women's Futsal side has created history by winning the inaug...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

RWC boosts Nasilasila ahead of n...

Rugby
Fijian Dru...

Krishna’s Odisha FC secure...

Football
Fijian Cap...

Tikoduadua clarifies executive U...

News
The Minist...

Nasinu wins Women’s Futsal...

Football
Nasinu Wom...

FRU begins hunt for new women...

Rugby
Fiji Rugby...

PM’s office waits on turbi...

News
The Office...

Popular News

Fijiana fourth on SVNS table

Rugby
The Fiji W...

Kamikamica slams Sayed-Khaiyum f...

News
Deputy Pri...

Talanoa platform for dialogue fo...

News
The Talano...

India assists in building of Spe...

News
India will...

Tikoduadua clarifies executive U...

News
The Minist...

Counter Ruck takes over Fijiana ...

Rugby
The Fiji R...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Rugby

RWC boosts Nasilasila ahead of new season