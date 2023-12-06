Death, triggers stop to Kumar tribunal

The Tribunal tasked to investigate the late Justice Kamal Kumar will now have to present its findings to the President, His Excellency Ratu Wiliame Katonivere, after the death of the suspended Chief Justice last month.

Speaking to FijiLive, Attorney-General Siromi Turaga said that he could not comment on the matter, and that they are waiting for the findings of the tribunal to be submitted.

“Then we will announce advise the next step.”

However, Turaga said the process of finding a new Chief Justice will have to start, since Justice Kumar has passed away.

Justice Salesi Temo is currently acting as Fiji’s Chief Justice.

Justice Kumar was suspended earlier this year after complaints of misbehaviour.

The contents of the complaints were put to Justice Kumar by the Prime Minister in January, where he later responded to the later three days after.

The President on January 29, 2023, informed Justice Kumar that based on the nature of the complaints and the responses, he was suspended from office, pending investigations and referred the matter to the tribunal.

On the day of the hearing, three key members that were to testify in the tribunal did not turn up due to impending medical conditions.

They were the Acting Chief-Justice Salesi Temo, Justice Jiten Singh and an expert witness.