Wednesday, December 6, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Death, triggers stop to Kumar tribunal

The Tribunal tasked to investigate the late Justice Kamal Kumar will now have to present its findings to the President, His Excellency Ratu Wiliame Katonivere, after the death of the suspended Chief Justice last month.

Speaking to FijiLive, Attorney-General Siromi Turaga said that he could not comment on the matter, and that they are waiting for the findings of the tribunal to be submitted.

“Then we will announce advise the next step.”

However, Turaga said the process of finding a new Chief Justice will have to start, since Justice Kumar has passed away.

Justice Salesi Temo is currently acting as Fiji’s Chief Justice.

Justice Kumar was suspended earlier this year after complaints of misbehaviour.

The contents of the complaints were put to Justice Kumar by the Prime Minister in January, where he later responded to the later three days after.

The President on January 29, 2023, informed Justice Kumar that based on the nature of the complaints and the responses, he was suspended from office, pending investigations and referred the matter to the tribunal.

On the day of the hearing, three key members that were to testify in the tribunal did not turn up due to impending medical conditions.

They were the Acting Chief-Justice Salesi Temo, Justice Jiten Singh and an expert witness.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

News

224 traffic infringement notices is...

The Fiji Police Force has issued more than 224 traffic infringement...
Sports

Powerful Rainibogi on a mission in ...

Powerful Fijian weightlifter Taniela Rainibogi is on a mission in Q...
Business

Aircalin expands services to Fiji, ...

Fijians will now be able to access direct flights to Papeete, Tahit...
News

‘Matakavou’ art exhibit...

The Fiji Corrections Service has launched its ‘Yellow Ribbon Art Ex...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

224 traffic infringement notices...

News
The Fiji P...

Powerful Rainibogi on a mission ...

Sports
Powerful F...

Aircalin expands services to Fij...

Business
Fijians wi...

‘Matakavou’ art exhi...

News
The Fiji C...

Beach soccer semifinalists confi...

Football
The four t...

COC awaits high court ruling on ...

News
The Consti...

Popular News

Ex Education Ministry finance di...

News
The former...

COC awaits high court ruling on ...

News
The Consti...

Duo granted bail on bribery char...

News
A former D...

FNPF records $100.3m in net cont...

News
The Fiji N...

Every climatic event affects hum...

News
Every clim...

Fiji survives Irish scare, faces...

Rugby
Fiji survi...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
News

224 traffic infringement notices issued