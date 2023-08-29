Tuesday, August 29, 2023
Development requires open dialogue: Ditoka

Minister for Rural and Maritime Development, Sakiasi Ditoka says development requires open dialogue starting at the grassroots level.

He highlighted this as he kicked off his official visit to Gau Island to boost dialogue, development, and disaster preparedness in rural communities.

With a warm sevusevu ceremony at Qarani Village, Minister Ditoka expressed his commitment to progress.

He said despite a brief delay due to ministerial commitments, his focus remains unwavering and he is personally visiting Gau Island, Nairai, and Batiki Islands to assess infrastructure and catalyze growth.

“Each voice is pivotal, fostering a prosperous future together. It’s a collective endeavor, where every contribution shapes the journey.”

“The collaborative endeavour of all members of society is not only valuable but also indispensable. As we work together, combining our diverse skills, perspectives, and ideas, we can forge a more prosperous and inclusive future.”

He said development is not the responsibility of a single entity, rather a shared mission that thrives on the synergy of collective efforts.

Ditoka said by recognising the significance of our individual contributions and uniting under a common vision, we can drive sustainable progress and create lasting positive change for our communities and beyond.

He elaborated on several housing initiatives, including the one third and two thirds housing schemes and the seafarers’ program, designed to invigorate the rural economy.

Ditoka said that the Commissioner Eastern Division’s office will procure machinery to aid in land clearance and preparation for agricultural purposes and infrastructure restoration within the division.

His visit entails unveiling housing initiatives, rural economic invigoration, and machinery for agricultural progress.

The tour’s primary objective is to assess the islands’ infrastructure and engage with the people in order to catalyse effective development.

 

 

