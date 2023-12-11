Monday, December 11, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Don’t be complacent, Police urge vehicle owners

Vehicle owners are reminded not to be complacent with the security of their vehicles.

This is after a theft of a motor vehicle case in the Central Division yesterday, where the taxi driver left the keys in the ignition and went inside the taxi base to check on something.

The Divisional Police Commander Central, Superintendent of Police (SP) Farasiko Matawalu said when the victim returned a few minutes later, he found his vehicle missing.

The vehicle was later found abandoned in Nasese.

SP Matawalu is calling on vehicle owners to secure their vehicles at all times, as opportunists will take advantage of one’s laxity if they fail to secure their property.

In anticipation of the influx of people into the capital during the festive season, SP Matawalu said people must not be complacent with their personal safety and security.

He said previously, officers on beat would come across vehicles with the glass down, or valuables seen in clear view of passer-by’s.

SP Matawalu is requesting members of the public to work with police by being conscious of their own personal safety and security at all times.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

Rugby

Fiji claims bronze in Cape Town

The Fiji men's 7s side closed off the first leg of the HSBC SVNS Se...
Entertainment

Animal on course to score biggest r...

Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, continues t...
Entertainment

Prince Harry advised to remain in C...

Prince Harry has been warned to make his life comfortable in Califo...
Rugby

Fijiana claims fifth spot in Cape T...

A late try from Reapi Uluinasau saw the Fijiana 7s team steal fifth...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Fiji claims bronze in Cape Town

Rugby
The Fiji m...

Animal on course to score bigges...

Entertainment
Ranbir Kap...

Prince Harry advised to remain i...

Entertainment
Prince Har...

Fijiana claims fifth spot in Cap...

Rugby
A late try...

Koya appointed Acting General Se...

News
FijiFirst ...

Sayed-Khaiyum resigns as FijiFir...

News
Aiyaz Saye...

Popular News

COC awaits high court ruling on ...

News
The Consti...

Pair arrested with meth and cash...

News
A man and ...

Groundbreaking All Star Games ki...

Football
An excitin...

Officers urged to step up and de...

News
The Assist...

Suva’s Vanuatu pair move t...

Football
Suva’s ni-...

Tikoduadua attends Defence Minis...

News
The Minist...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Gallery

Faiyaz Koya appointed AGS