Don’t be complacent, Police urge vehicle owners

Vehicle owners are reminded not to be complacent with the security of their vehicles.

This is after a theft of a motor vehicle case in the Central Division yesterday, where the taxi driver left the keys in the ignition and went inside the taxi base to check on something.

The Divisional Police Commander Central, Superintendent of Police (SP) Farasiko Matawalu said when the victim returned a few minutes later, he found his vehicle missing.

The vehicle was later found abandoned in Nasese.

SP Matawalu is calling on vehicle owners to secure their vehicles at all times, as opportunists will take advantage of one’s laxity if they fail to secure their property.

In anticipation of the influx of people into the capital during the festive season, SP Matawalu said people must not be complacent with their personal safety and security.

He said previously, officers on beat would come across vehicles with the glass down, or valuables seen in clear view of passer-by’s.

SP Matawalu is requesting members of the public to work with police by being conscious of their own personal safety and security at all times.