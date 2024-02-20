Droasese, Rakuro out with injuries

Flying Fijians fullback Ilaisa Droasese and winger Taniela Rakuro will miss few rounds of the Super Rugby Pacific due to knee injuries sustained in the preseason matches against the Brumbies and the Rebels.

Droasese suffered a knock to his knee and was pulled out in the 15th minute against the Rebels while Rakuro, who scored a brace of tries against the Brumbies also suffered a knee injury in the match and was rested in the second match.

Coach Mick Byrne confirmed that the two players will be out for sometime.

“Ilaisa will be out for about two weeks. His injury is not as bad as we initially thought,” said Byrne.

“Taniela’s assessment shows that he needs more time to recover so we are looking at 4 weeks for his recovery.”

Byrne said while the two players will be missed in the opening rounds, there is a lot of depth in the squad this season and they have quality replacements to fill in.