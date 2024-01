Fiji has been drawn with Cape Town and Perth 7s champions, Argentina for next month’s Vancouver 7s.

After a fourth finish in Perth yesterday, the Ben Gollings coached side has been grouped with Argentina, host Canada and Spain in Pool A.

Australia heads Pool B with France, Samoa and the USA while Great Britain, Ireland, New Zealand and South Africa are in Pool C.

The Vancouver 7s will be played from 23-26 February.