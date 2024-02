The 2024 Digicel Fiji FACT will be held at the end of May at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.

The Group matches will run from 31 May to 2 June while the semifinals and final will take place on 8 and 9 June.

Fiji Football Association President Rajesh Patel said the dates were finalised during their council meeting in Lautoka yesterday.

The selection of HFC Stadium as the venue comes in response to the unavailability of Churchill Park, which is booked throughout May.