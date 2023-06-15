Thursday, June 15, 2023
Fiji in Pool of death for Olympic Qualifier

The Digicel Fiji Under 23 side has been drawn in a pool of death for the upcoming OFC Men’s Olympic Qualifier in August.

The draw was held today in Auckland, New Zealand with the eight participating teams divided into two pools of four.

The Rob Sherman-coached side has been drawn in Pool A alongside defending champions and hosts New Zealand, Papua New Guinea and American Samoa.

Pool B includes Tonga, Samoa, Vanuatu, and the Solomon Islands.

Fiji will open its campaign against American Samoa on 27 August at 12 mid-day.

Three days later, Fiji will face New Zealand at 3pm and round up their match against Papua New Guinea on 2 September at 12 midday.

The winner of this tournament will earn the right to represent Oceania at the Paris 2024 Summer Olympics.

The qualifier will be held in Auckland from 27 August to 9 September at Go Media Stadium, Mount Smart.

Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
