Friday, December 1, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Fiji out of EU blacklist, joins global forum

Fiji has joined the Global Forum on Transparency and Exchange of Information for Tax Purposes for publishing, a major step towards achieving a Fiji Revenue Customs Service’s strategic objectives for the year.

In a statement, the Fiji Revenue and Customs Service said with government backing, the Tax Office has successfully achieved this specific milestone.

Fiji is the 169th member on the Global Forum.

The Global Forum is the leading international body working on the implementation of global transparency and exchange of information standards around the world.

Since the end of banking secrecy in 2009, the international community has achieved great success in the fight against offshore tax evasion.

The Tax Office said working through the Global Forum, countries have implemented robust standards that have prompted an unprecedented level of transparency in tax matters along with increased tax revenue and fairness in the tax system.

The Chair of Global Forum, Gaël Perruad indicated that Fiji’s adhesion perfectly demonstrates the joint resolve to enhance and optimize international collaboration in the fight against tax evasion and avoidance.

Like all other members, Fiji will participate in the decisions of the Global Forum on an equal footing and will engage in combatting offshore tax evasion through the implementation of the internationally agreed standards of Exchange of Information on Request and Automatic Exchange of Financial Account Information.

Fiji will also take part in the extensive capacity-building program initiated by Global Forum to implement the required transparency standards and will receive assistance to make the best use of cross-border information-sharing channels.

Acting CEO of FRCS, Malakai Naiyaga said with government backing, they have successfully achieved this specific milestone.

Naiyaga said having progressed through various crucial EU requirements; they have a well-defined plan to address the other outstanding obligations.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

Dubai 7s

Veteran Dickson withdrawn from NZ s...

All Blacks 7s veteran Sam Dickson has been withdrawn from the trave...
2023 Pacific Games

Fiji Kulas chase historic Pacific G...

The Fiji Kulas are determined to win their first-ever Pacific Games...
Rugby

We need to focus on SVNS, says Cama...

Newly appointed coach Tomasi Cama says New Zealand 7s can't focus t...
News

Family and friends farewell Bune in...

Fiji’s former civil servant, diplomat, politician and Cabinet Minis...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Veteran Dickson withdrawn from N...

Dubai 7s
All Blacks...

Fiji Kulas chase historic Pacifi...

2023 Pacific Games
The Fiji K...

We need to focus on SVNS, says C...

Rugby
Newly appo...

Family and friends farewell Bune...

News
Fiji’s for...

No deal, AG to write to IPC: Kam...

News
Acting Pri...

Pair arrested for aggravated rob...

News
Two men we...

Popular News

Fiji committed to dialogue on cl...

News
Prime Mini...

Parts of Navua, Pac Harbour floo...

News
Some parts...

Man drowns whilst diving in Naig...

News
A 28-year-...

Fiji men and women book spot in ...

2023 Pacific Games
Fiji men’s...

Rabuka applauds Team Fiji’s perf...

2023 Pacific Games
Prime Mini...

Dubai first, Cape Town later, sa...

Dubai 7s
Lanky Fiji...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Dubai 7s

Veteran Dickson withdrawn from NZ squad