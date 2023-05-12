Friday, May 12, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Fiji likely to lose World Rugby Council seat

Fiji Rugby Union acting administrator Sale Sorovaki says Fiji is likely to lose its seat in the World Rugby Council.

Sorovaki said if Fiji loses its seat in the council, it will still participate in the World Rugby sanctioned tournaments.

“We may lose our seat in the council but we are working towards establishing the FRU board and the constitution. We hope to get reinstated soon.”

“If we lose our seat in the council, we are still able to participate in the Rugby World Cup and the HSBC 7s series and other sanctioned rugby tournaments.

“We are just losing our seat in the council for the time being but we are still able to participate in tournaments. It really has no effect in the competitions.”

Meanwhile, World Rugby will today make its decision on Fiji’s seat in its council.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

Rugby

Tickets on sale for Drua’s remainin...

Tickets are now on sale for the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua’s remain...
Rugby

Fijiana focus on discipline ahead o...

Fijiana XVs Coach Inoke Male says team discipline will be one of th...
News

Watts is new Australian Chargé d...

Stuart Watts is the new Chargé d'affaires of the Australian High Co...
News

New Tourism Fiji Board appointed

The Ministry of Tourism and Civil Aviation has appointed new Board ...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Tickets on sale for Drua’s remai...

Rugby
Tickets ar...

Fijiana focus on discipline ahea...

Rugby
Fijiana XV...

Watts is new Australian Chargé d...

News
Stuart Wat...

New Tourism Fiji Board appointed...

News
The Minist...

GB vs Fijiana will be a huge gam...

Rugby
Great Brit...

Major sponsorship boost for Fiji...

Rugby
The Fijian...

Popular News

Different standards applied for ...

News
The Fiji P...

Integrated approach needed to co...

News
Assistant ...

Rt Cakobau Park to host double h...

Football
Ratu Cakob...

Impressive Fijian Drua back in T...

Rugby
The Swire ...

Fijian trio named in Wallaroos c...

Rugby
Three Fiji...

Govt must focus on people’...

News
...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Rugby

Tickets on sale for Drua’s remaining home games