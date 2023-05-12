Fiji likely to lose World Rugby Council seat

Fiji Rugby Union acting administrator Sale Sorovaki says Fiji is likely to lose its seat in the World Rugby Council.

Sorovaki said if Fiji loses its seat in the council, it will still participate in the World Rugby sanctioned tournaments.

“We may lose our seat in the council but we are working towards establishing the FRU board and the constitution. We hope to get reinstated soon.”

“If we lose our seat in the council, we are still able to participate in the Rugby World Cup and the HSBC 7s series and other sanctioned rugby tournaments.

“We are just losing our seat in the council for the time being but we are still able to participate in tournaments. It really has no effect in the competitions.”

Meanwhile, World Rugby will today make its decision on Fiji’s seat in its council.