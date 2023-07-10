Fiji U20 to finish in Top 10

The Fiji Under 20 side will finish among the top 10 after beating Italy 41-26 to book a spot in the World Rugby Under 20 World Championship ninth place final.

The underdogs to the delight of the Stellenbosch crowd overcame the Italians outscoring them by five tries to four.

The Baby Flying Fijians set the pace in the first half, and even with a man in the bin, ran in three tries with flyhalf Isaiah Armstrong-Ravula again dominating in the pivots position.

Lock forward and man of the match Mesake Vocevoce scored the first try of the match with winger Sireli Masiwini and fullback Isikeli Basiyalo following soon after.

Armstrong-Ravula converted all three tries as well as added a penalty for an early 24-12 lead.

The Ifereimi Rawaqa coached side stuck to their strengths in the final 40 minutes and disrupted the Europeans setpiece on numerous occasions.

A heavy penalty count mounted against the Italians forcing them to back track.

Fiji loose man Sakenasa Nalasi and reserve midfielder Pateresio Finau would score a try each with Armstrong-Ravula adding two more conversions and a penalty to complete the tally.