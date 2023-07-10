Monday, July 10, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Fiji U20 to finish in Top 10

The Fiji Under 20 side will finish among the top 10 after beating Italy 41-26 to book a spot in the World Rugby Under 20 World Championship ninth place final.

The underdogs to the delight of the Stellenbosch crowd overcame the Italians outscoring them by five tries to four.

The Baby Flying Fijians set the pace in the first half, and even with a man in the bin, ran in three tries with flyhalf Isaiah Armstrong-Ravula again dominating in the pivots position.

Lock forward and man of the match Mesake Vocevoce scored the first try of the match with winger Sireli Masiwini and fullback Isikeli Basiyalo following soon after.

Armstrong-Ravula converted all three tries as well as added a penalty for an early 24-12 lead.

The Ifereimi Rawaqa coached side stuck to their strengths in the final 40 minutes and disrupted the Europeans setpiece on numerous occasions.

A heavy penalty count mounted against the Italians forcing them to back track.

Fiji loose man Sakenasa Nalasi and reserve midfielder Pateresio Finau would score a try each with Armstrong-Ravula adding two more conversions and a penalty to complete the tally.

Noa Biudole
Noa Biudole
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

Entertainment

Trans model makes history with page...

Rikkie Valerie Kolle has made pageant history by being crowned Miss...
Football

Quartet switch to Tavua for more ga...

Four former Ba players have moved to Tavua in the mid-season transf...
Entertainment

Elton John bows out of live career ...

Sir Elton John performed the last set of his final tour in Stockhol...
Rugby

Dream comes true for flyer Narawa

It was a dream come true for Fiji-born All Blacks winger Emoni Nara...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Trans model makes history with p...

Entertainment
Rikkie Val...

Quartet switch to Tavua for more...

Football
Four forme...

Elton John bows out of live care...

Entertainment
Sir Elton ...

Dream comes true for flyer Naraw...

Rugby
It was a d...

Wara extends stay with London Sc...

Rugby
Fiji-born ...

PM had 49 days to appoint EC mem...

News
Leader of ...

Popular News

Milne slapped with $3k fine

NRL
The Nation...

Wara extends stay with London Sc...

Rugby
Fiji-born ...

Team apparel boost for domestic ...

Rugby
The Fiji R...

Unfavorable weather affects cane...

News
The Fiji S...

Largest spending budget in histo...

News
Former Eco...

Kaltak receives national honour ...

Football
Former Lau...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Entertainment

Trans model makes history with pageant win