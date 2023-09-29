Friday, September 29, 2023
Fijian duo named in Wallaroos for NZ clash

Photo Courtesy: NSW Waratahs/Brumbies

Fijians Sera Naiqama and Tabua Tuinakauvadra have been named in the Australia women’s team to take on New Zealand in the second and final O’Reilly Cup match for 2023 tomorrow.

The starting XV that will take the field at FMG Stadium Waikato in Hamilton is headlined by four changes from the lineup that featured in Australia’s last-start loss to Canada in July.

NSW Waratahs lock-forward Naiqama has been named alongside captain Michaela Leonard in the second row, with Kaitlan Leaney shifting blindside flanker.

Ashley Marsters will start at number 8 while Emily Chancellor will resume her usual position at openside flanker.

The final change sees experienced campaigner Trilleen Pomare return to the starting side, named in the centres alongside Georgina Friedrichs.

After missing her spot in the Wallaroos squad in the clash against Canada in July, Brumbies loose forward Tabua Tuinakauvadra has been named to start from the reserve bench.

Tuinakauvadra made a return to full training with the Wallaroos squad in August and already has three international caps to her name.

The Wallaroos vs Black Ferns match will kick start at 4.35pm at the FMG Stadium in Waikato on Saturday.

Wallaroos: Bree-Anna Cheatham, Adiana Talakai, Eva Karpani, Sera Naiqama, Michaela Leonard (C), Kaitlan Leaney, Emily Chancellor, Ashley Marsters, Layne Morgan, Carys Dallinger, Ivania Wong, Trilleen Pomare, Georgina Friedrichs, Maya Stewart, Lori Cramer.

Reserves: Tania Naden, Emily Robinson, Bridie O’Gorman, Leilani Nathan, Tabua Tuinakauvadra, Jasmin Huriwai, Cecilia Smith, Faitala Moleka.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
