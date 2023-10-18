Wednesday, October 18, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Fijian quartet in RWC quarterfinals Dream Team

Four Flying Fijians have been named in the 2023 Rugby World Cup quarterfinals dream team for their impressive performance despite going down 30-24 loss to England on Monday.

Prop Peni Ravai, lock Isoa Nasilasila, number eight Viliame Mata and utility back Semi Radradra have been named as the top performers from the England vs Fiji match.

The quartet stood out for displaying an outstanding performance on the flanks, line out, scrums and in their tackle game.

Ravai and Nasilasila received 37 points while Radradra got 57 points.

Mata was selected as the highest scoring loose forward scoring 51 points.

Dream team: Cyril Baille, Peato Mauvaka, Peni Ravai, Marata Itoje, Isoa Nasilsila, Ben Earl, Viliame Mata, Ardie Savea, Antoine Dupont, Owen Farrell, Cheslin Kolbe, Bundee Aki, Semi Radradra, Damian Penaud, Louis Rees-Zammit.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

News

Bua man remains missing, six months...

A 48-year-old man who was last seen on the morning of 27 March, 202...
News

Certain crimes increased in Septemb...

While the overall crime rate recorded a 11 per cent decrease last m...
News

Overall crime rate falls by 11 per ...

The overall crime rate for the month of September recorded an 11 pe...
Football

Bula Boys to march in camp on Sunda...

A 22-member Fiji men’s football team will march into camp at the Fi...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Bua man remains missing, six mon...

News
A 48-year-...

Certain crimes increased in Sept...

News
While the ...

Overall crime rate falls by 11 p...

News
The overal...

Bula Boys to march in camp on Su...

Football
A 22-membe...

Cooks reshuffle players for Bati...

NRL
Cook Islan...

Peace in Pacific needs collectiv...

News
Prime Mini...

Popular News

Suva crowned Skipper Cup champio...

Rugby
Suva dethr...

Kakasi relishes goal, eyes more ...

Football
Solomon Is...

Road fatalities increase by more...

News
The Land T...

Rabuka leads delegation to Austr...

News
Prime Mini...

Outgoing envoy assures JapanR...

News
Outgoing J...

Totogo Police Station attacker c...

News
An unemplo...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
News

Bua man remains missing, six months on