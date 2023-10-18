Fijian quartet in RWC quarterfinals Dream Team

Four Flying Fijians have been named in the 2023 Rugby World Cup quarterfinals dream team for their impressive performance despite going down 30-24 loss to England on Monday.

Prop Peni Ravai, lock Isoa Nasilasila, number eight Viliame Mata and utility back Semi Radradra have been named as the top performers from the England vs Fiji match.

The quartet stood out for displaying an outstanding performance on the flanks, line out, scrums and in their tackle game.

Ravai and Nasilasila received 37 points while Radradra got 57 points.

Mata was selected as the highest scoring loose forward scoring 51 points.

Dream team: Cyril Baille, Peato Mauvaka, Peni Ravai, Marata Itoje, Isoa Nasilsila, Ben Earl, Viliame Mata, Ardie Savea, Antoine Dupont, Owen Farrell, Cheslin Kolbe, Bundee Aki, Semi Radradra, Damian Penaud, Louis Rees-Zammit.